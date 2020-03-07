Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $916,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $235.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.76 and a 200 day moving average of $235.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $187.13 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

