Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

SYF stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

