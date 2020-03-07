Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,509 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 64,303,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $717,623,000 after acquiring an additional 931,232 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,695,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,042,000 after acquiring an additional 863,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,998,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,980,000 after acquiring an additional 606,167 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

