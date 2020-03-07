Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 268.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $111.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.17. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.