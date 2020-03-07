Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 22,331 Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,327 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,331 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SM Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,347 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $763,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SM Energy by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SM Energy by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of SM opened at $3.82 on Friday. SM Energy Co has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $57,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,956.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SM. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.