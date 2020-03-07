Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 210 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,579 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,169. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS opened at $137.05 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.27 and a 200-day moving average of $129.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

