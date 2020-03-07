Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 159 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 624,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,252,000 after acquiring an additional 101,964 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in VF by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 19,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in VF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in VF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average of $87.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

