Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020 // Comments off

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,306,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,941,000. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,434,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $52.22 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.