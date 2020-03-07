Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,306,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,941,000. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,434,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $52.22 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17.

