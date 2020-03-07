Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 996 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $217,493.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,530. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA opened at $266.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The company has a market capitalization of $167.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.16.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

