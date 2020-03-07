Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $180,000 in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Total in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Total in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Total in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Total by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 5.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $42.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63. Total SA has a 1 year low of $41.32 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Total SA will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $1,842,105.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock worth $18,533,004.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TOT shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

