Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $108,000 in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 4,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 28,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $287.01 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $215.93 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $292.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

