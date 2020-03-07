Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,803 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.39. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

