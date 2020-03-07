Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,747 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $102.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $100.44 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.87 and a 200-day moving average of $111.53.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.