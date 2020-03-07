MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for MasTec in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MasTec from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

Shares of MTZ opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in MasTec by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

