Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Robecosam AG increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

