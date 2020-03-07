Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.
MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.
Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Robecosam AG increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
