Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lowered its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 982.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $238.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.28 and its 200-day moving average is $264.04.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $309.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.73.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

