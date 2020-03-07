Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $7,362,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Argus boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.27.

DIS stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.