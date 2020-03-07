Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Markel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in Markel by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Markel by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Markel by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,216.94 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $950.16 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,247.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,172.91.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 40.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,137.01, for a total value of $284,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,361,003.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,526. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,174.00.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.