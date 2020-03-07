Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $90.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.53. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

