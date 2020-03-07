Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01. AMBEV S A/S has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36.

ABEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.90 price objective (down from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

