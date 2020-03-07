Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes $300,000 Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. FMR LLC raised its stake in 3M by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after buying an additional 469,237 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 2,449.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 115,485 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in 3M by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $153.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.49 and its 200-day moving average is $166.43. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

