Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes $258,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,003 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ANSYS by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $237.78 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $299.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.00 and its 200-day moving average is $243.47.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.22.

In other ANSYS news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,617 shares of company stock worth $9,057,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

