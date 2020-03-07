Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 6,523 Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,601,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,060,000 after acquiring an additional 504,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,354,000 after purchasing an additional 64,098 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,090,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,163,000 after purchasing an additional 87,061 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,059,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,762,000 after purchasing an additional 99,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,233,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,210,000 after purchasing an additional 441,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $43.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $49.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

