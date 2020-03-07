Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 1,120 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Nomura upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.35.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $228.51 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.05. The company has a market capitalization of $256.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

