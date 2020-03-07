Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $157.55 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $159.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.28.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.