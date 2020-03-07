Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $24,492,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.66.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $196.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.50 and a twelve month high of $255.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.28 and its 200 day moving average is $237.72.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

