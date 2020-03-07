Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $1,753,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6,133.3% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $69,080,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $368.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.72. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $349.71 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903 over the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Nomura reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.