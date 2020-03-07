Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,108,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in CME Group by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in CME Group by 2,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CME Group by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,789 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,990 shares of company stock valued at $9,964,682. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CME. UBS Group raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on CME Group from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $216.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $225.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.56.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.