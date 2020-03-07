Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 889 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.48.

Shares of ADBE opened at $336.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $249.10 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Adobe’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.