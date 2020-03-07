Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. State Street Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,840 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $69,745,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,416,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,469,000 after purchasing an additional 507,559 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,251,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,464,000 after purchasing an additional 477,271 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10,500.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,282,000 after purchasing an additional 378,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.26.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

