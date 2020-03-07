Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $127.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $109.19 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

