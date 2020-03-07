Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 87,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.88.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $80.78 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

