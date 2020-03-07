Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TH Capital boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

BABA stock opened at $204.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $520.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.44. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

