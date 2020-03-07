Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New $513,000 Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

SAP stock opened at $121.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.88.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.7119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

