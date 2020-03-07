Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New $213,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,707,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $273.19 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $250.34 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.