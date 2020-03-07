Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New $212,000 Investment in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.94. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 609,202 shares of company stock valued at $28,521,767. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

