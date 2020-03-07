Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New $203,000 Investment in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 732.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $112.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

