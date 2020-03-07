Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $537,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.74.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.