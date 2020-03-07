Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $337,000 in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $99.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day moving average is $111.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

