Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $299,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 760.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.67.

Shares of BLK opened at $450.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $533.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.54 and a 1-year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

