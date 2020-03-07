Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $247,000 in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 287.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 453.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TRU. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 9,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $892,975.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,914.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,366 shares of company stock worth $6,020,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $88.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.35. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $63.13 and a 12 month high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

