Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $202,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI opened at $86.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $96.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average of $91.06.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.443 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

