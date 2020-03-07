Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys Shares of 5,706 Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.31.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $99.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.44. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

