Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys Shares of 5,026 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 107,374 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.2% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.