Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys Shares of 12,005 Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,005 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 41,165,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,607,000 after purchasing an additional 507,932 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 14,799,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 3,344.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,832,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431,206 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 27.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,267,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the 4th quarter worth $25,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CX opened at $2.92 on Friday. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81.
Cemex SAB de CV Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
See Also: Balance Sheet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX).
Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.