Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys Shares of 12,005 Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,005 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 41,165,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,607,000 after purchasing an additional 507,932 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 14,799,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 3,344.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,832,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431,206 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 27.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,267,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the 4th quarter worth $25,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CX opened at $2.92 on Friday. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CX shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

