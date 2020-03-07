Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys Shares of 1,165 Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 125.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.61.

NYSE:ACN opened at $178.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.50 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

