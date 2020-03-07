Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys New Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.02 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 122.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

