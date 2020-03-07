Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 4,694 Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,951,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,363,000 after buying an additional 48,184 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $8,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.38.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.