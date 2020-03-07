Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 3,075 Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,367,000 after buying an additional 157,403 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $22,307,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,180,000 after purchasing an additional 65,801 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 52,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 47,345 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of CASY stock opened at $173.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.63. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.36. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.