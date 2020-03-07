Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 1,995 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications stock opened at $285.57 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $181.50 and a 52-week high of $309.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.90.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 17.43%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total value of $450,022.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,500.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,141 shares of company stock valued at $29,165,547 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.62.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.